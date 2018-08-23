John Krasinski on reviving The Office: “I’ll do it”

Rumours have been swirling for months that a revival of the US version of The Office is in the works – and John Krasinski, who played Jim Halpert on the long-running sitcom, says he’d be keen to get back together with his Dunder-Mifflin colleagues.

Advertisement

“Absolutely, yeah,” he told RadioTimes.com when quizzed about his enthusiasm for revisiting the series, which came to an end after 9 seasons in 2013.

“The truth of the matter is, that is one of the most special parts of my life. I mean that was my family, it was the first experience I had in this business, and the greatest experience. and so, yeah to be able to reunite with all those people, that cast, the crew and those writers, that would be amazing.”

Check out a snipped from our chat with the star, who is set to appear in Amazon’s Jack Ryan later this month, below.

However, he adds that the ball is not rolling just yet.

“No, people are saying that there’s rumours that it’s coming back and I haven’t gotten a call, so, either that means that NBC’s not gonna reboot it, or they just don’t want me in it,” he said. “One of those things is a fact.”

He continued: “I think it might be difficult, with everybody’s schedule, but if it all works out, that would be great. I charge the writers – we had the best writers in the business. So if those amazing men and women can come up with a great take on why we should all be together again, I’ll do it.”

Advertisement

Jack Ryan is released on Amazon Prime Video on 31 August 2018