John Barnes, David Seaman, Robbie Fowler and Razor Ruddock join ITV’s football weight-loss series Match Fit

The Match Fit celebs are slimming for England before taking on a team of international rivals

ITV are now making a weight-loss show with a big twist: all the contestants will be former footballers.

Called Match Fit, 11 ex-England internationals are looking to give fat the boot after getting out of shape off the pitch. Led by manager Harry Redknapp, the star line-up includes former goalkeeper David Seaman, Liverpool legend John Barnes and Robbie Fowler, the sixth-highest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League.

Other participating legends include Mark Wright, Matthew Le Tissier, Chris Waddle, Rob Lee, Ray Parlour, Lee Sharpe, Mark Chamberlain, Paul Merson, and Razor Ruddock.

But their goals won’t just be measured by the scales. ITV say the squad will undertake a new regime “akin to that of present-day professional footballers” in preparation for a match against a team of 90s international rivals.

“Classic ITV, entertaining, with scale and purpose, and moreover we are finally going to answer the age-old question ‘Who ate all the pies?’” said ITV commissioning editor Kate Teckman.

“The extreme change to their fitness and diet routines will shed light on how important it is for everyone to maintain a healthy balanced diet and fitness routine as you approach middle age,” said ITV, perhaps in a defence to inevitable fat-shaming criticism.

