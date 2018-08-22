Unforgotten viewers have some major questions about the series three finale

Most applauded the ITV drama's last episode – but what exactly were those flashbacks about?

*Spoiler warning: Do NOT read this unless you have seen the Unforgotten series 3 finale!*

After six gripping episodes of ITV’s Unforgotten, Hayley’s killer was finally unmasked as… Tim Finch.

Yes, following weeks of investigating, DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) finally learnt that the country doctor (played by Alex Jennings) had killed the schoolgirl 18 years earlier. In a chilling interview scene, Finch sipped a cup of tea while revealing himself as a rapist and a serial killer who had murdered his victims over several decades.

As writer Chris Lang told RadioTimes.com when explaining the series finale: “Real proper evil rarely comes wearing a cloak and a dagger. It’s wearing a cardigan or a fleece.”

But however gripping Finch’s confession was, some were expecting another twist given that Finch had been arrested in the previous instalment.

I felt the same I was expecting a twist but there wasn't one! — KitBag (@CherryYoghurt77) August 19, 2018

Well didn’t predict that ending. Clearly, I was guilty of overthinking the plot / twists in this quality whodunnit (guessing I wasn’t alone). Sometimes the guilty party is the dodgiest person we see early on and Dr Tim was certainly dodgy bring on the next series #Unforgotten — Paul Metcalfe (@1976CitizenPaul) August 19, 2018

Super disappointed in the final episode of #UNFORGOTTEN we find one of the four and he creepiest of the four was a major weirdo, never saw that coming! The twist was he killed more than once – big whoops. — Bad Tipster (@BadTipster) August 19, 2018

All those mad theories about twin-swapping and Tim covering for someone else came to naught, then. At least we've all had fun being amateur detectives. Another brilliant series, if possible, please? #Unforgotten — Phinbart (@Phinbart) August 19, 2018

Ummm… so was the twist the fact that there wasn’t a twist..? #Unforgotten — Josephine Wilson (@Josieisfunnynot) August 19, 2018

There has got to be another twist?? #Unforgotten — Grace Jenkins (@grace_jenkins96) August 19, 2018

And then there were the apparent flashbacks. Viewers were confused about what linked the scenes where male suspects seemingly remembered moments of violence when the police interviewed them about Hayley…

If Tim was the only killer why were all the male guests who were there on NYE having weird flashbacks everytime Hayley was mentioned by the police? #Unforgotten — jane (@jennymflan) August 19, 2018

The suspects in previous episodes had flashbacks when quizzed about the murder. What was that all about then ?! #Unforgotten — Miss Diamond Doll (@missddoll1) August 19, 2018

So what about the flashbacks the others had?….🤔#Unforgotten — Rav Wilding (@RavWilding) August 19, 2018

Love this series and the acting is superb but am I being stupid in not understanding the use of flashbacks that all the men seemed to have? #Unforgotten — Catriona Duggan (@catrionaduggan) August 19, 2018

Why did all the men have flashbacks to violence .. I’m really confused. Did they know what their friend was doing or what? #Unforgotten — Emma (@Lennybow) August 19, 2018

…while other fans posted their own theories.

#Unforgotten brilliant. Lots of people asking about relevance of flashbacks. It’s blood..

Pete cut his hand clean climbing into church

Chris had meltdown and fell while walking

James cleaned blood off car for son

Tim did bad things — Mark (@markworth0510) August 19, 2018

But even if some had a few quibbles with the show, most were in agreement Unforgotten series three was a drama to remember.

Finale of #Unforgotten was good, few questions I have (flashbacks being the main one) but that performance by the psycho doctor was simply stunning. His admission and subsequent further murders bombshell had my jaw hitting the floor. Great TV @ITV — Gary (@garywarne) August 19, 2018

So, will there be a fourth series? “We’re talking about series four at the moment,” Chris Lang revealed to RadioTimes.com. “I think there’s definitely a desire to do series four, from pretty much everyone, so we’re just in talks”.

You can read Lang’s thoughts about the next series of Unforgotten here.