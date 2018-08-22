Who is Manon Lagreve? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant

The 26-year-old French baker loves to post updates on her creations to Instagram

Manon Lagreve is one of the 12 contestants heading into The Great British Bake Off tent for 2018.

The 26-year-old, who lives in London but is originally from France, said that when she came to England, “Bake Off was one of the first shows we watched together on TV.” And now, she’s taking part!

The Software Project Manager learned how to bake from her mother and grandmother in France, although says that she discovered her passion for it when she came to London as an au pair.

Manon also posts amazing pictures of her bakes on Instagram, like this pistachio and raspberry cake:

If she were to invent a crisp flavour on GBBO, she says it would be “goat cheese, honey and rosemary”, and when it comes to baking an illusion cake, she would make “a very colourful Poke – it’s a Hawaiian raw fish dish. So it would be avocado, salmon, wasabi mayonnaise, edamame beans. All made from sponge and fondant.” Sounds incredible!

Bake Off won’t be the first time Manon has cooked on TV. Back in 2015, she appeared on BBC1 series The Box. Hosted by James Martin, home cooks were tasked with making delicious meals from the ingredients given to them in a box.

Meet today's 3 home cooks ready to step up to the plate! Join them at 4pm on @BBCOne #TheBox #NoRecipesAllowed pic.twitter.com/oinW9EVXYK — The Box (@TheBox_TV) June 19, 2015

Manon Lagreve: Key facts

Age: 26

From: London (originally from France)

Job: Software Project Manager

Instagram: @manonlagreve

