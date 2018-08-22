Turner Prize winner Grayson Perry believes that we’ve lost sight of the meaning behind life’s great rituals – those marking birth, coming of age and death – and in his new series, he’s setting out to explore the landmark events that signpost everyone’s lives.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Grayson Perry: Rites of Passage.

When is Grayson Perry: Rites of Passage on TV?

The new series airs on Thursdays at 10pm on Channel 4.

I recommend consuming this with a glass of wine and a box of tissues pic.twitter.com/edVBqYmMMX — Grayson Perry (@Alan_Measles) August 17, 2018

What’s is Grayson Perry: Rites of Passage about?

The new Channel 4 series will be Grayson Perry’s “most ambitious yet”, as the artist travels the world, creating art in order to reinvent traditional ideas about birth, coming of age, marriage and death for the modern secular age.

The first episode deals with death, as Perry meets Roch, a man suffering from motor-neurone disease who feels it’s time for him to die, and the family of 17-year-old cyclist Jordan, who was killed by a drink driver.

Perry works to create something to commemorate Jordan, while also devising a send-off for Roch.

“In its international sweep, and its focus on the universal experiences we all go through, this will be Grayson Perry’s most ambitious series yet,” said Channel 4 in a statement.

“Grayson believes in the power of ritual to help us make sense of our lives, and thinks we are in danger of losing our way when it comes to marking those important moments today.”

Advertisement

How many episodes is Grayson Perry: Rites of Passage?

There will be four episodes in the series, all focused on different themes – the first will look at death, with following films examining marriage, coming-of-age and birth.