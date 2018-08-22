Ackley Bridge gets a third series on Channel 4

We'll be seeing more of Mandy, Jordan and the gang in 2019

Ackley Bridge will return with a third series. The second run of the Channel 4 drama has been praised for it’s handling of tricky and important themes – from teenage pregnancy and failing schools to cultural integration – and the broadcaster has rewarded it with eight more episodes due to air in 2019.

***Warning: this article contains spoilers for the series two finale of Ackley Bridge***

In the finale of the second series, airing on Tuesday 21st August, the future of Ackley Bridge was looking very precarious, with Jo Joyner’s Mandy struggling to figure out how she would afford to keep the school open without having to make mass redundancies or sell off its assets.

But in the end Ackley Bridge was saved by the Valley Trust and to Mandy’s relief she held onto her job as head teacher.

Jordan, meanwhile, looked like he might finally be able to turn his life around as he secured a place on an art foundation course, meaning he could move into halls and leave his troubles behind.

And with that uplifting series two finish, writers paved the way for a third run back in the classrooms of Ackley Bridge.

George Ormond, executive producer of the show, said: “Making Ackley Bridge gives us the chance to tell stories about a part of multicultural Britain that doesn’t get seen on TV very often, and do it with humour, guts and a big heart.

“We’re particularly proud to have given six writers their first hour of television drama in the first two series, five of whom are from diverse backgrounds.”