Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Madonna’s tribute to Aretha Franklin at the VMAs branded “disrespectful” by viewers

Madonna’s tribute to Aretha Franklin at the VMAs branded “disrespectful” by viewers

The 60-year-old singer mostly spoke about herself in the ten-minute address that was meant to be about the Queen of Soul

Madonna's Aretha tribute at MTV's VMAs

Madonna has been called “disrespectful” for her tribute to Aretha Franklin at MTV’s VMAs.

Advertisement

The 60-year-old singer spoke for around ten minutes in what was intended to be a tribute to the Queen of Soul, who passed away on 16th August.

However, Madonna’s tribute began with “Aretha Louise Franklin changed the course of my life”, before she told stories about her own early days as a singer and dancer.

“She led me to where I am today,” her tribute concluded. “And I know she influenced so many people in this house tonight. In this room tonight. And I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us.”

Advertisement

Her tribute did not go down well with viewers, who thought the Like a Virgin singer had made the tribute all about herself:

Tags

All about VMAs

Madonna's Aretha tribute at MTV's VMAs
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Strictly 2017 question mark

Who's in? Strictly Come Dancing confirmed contestants

Susannah Constantine - Strictly Come Dancng 2018

Susannah Constantine confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Charles Venn - Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Charles Venn is the final celebrity announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Lauren Steadman - Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Paralympic star Lauren Steadman revealed as thirteenth Strictly Come Dancing celebrity

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more