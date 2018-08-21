Madonna’s tribute to Aretha Franklin at the VMAs branded “disrespectful” by viewers

The 60-year-old singer mostly spoke about herself in the ten-minute address that was meant to be about the Queen of Soul

Madonna has been called “disrespectful” for her tribute to Aretha Franklin at MTV’s VMAs.

Advertisement

The 60-year-old singer spoke for around ten minutes in what was intended to be a tribute to the Queen of Soul, who passed away on 16th August.

However, Madonna’s tribute began with “Aretha Louise Franklin changed the course of my life”, before she told stories about her own early days as a singer and dancer.

“She led me to where I am today,” her tribute concluded. “And I know she influenced so many people in this house tonight. In this room tonight. And I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us.”

Advertisement

Her tribute did not go down well with viewers, who thought the Like a Virgin singer had made the tribute all about herself:

The Aretha Franklin tribute is Madonna talking about herself at great length? — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) August 21, 2018

Whoever thought Madonna should do this Aretha Franklin tribute should be fired.

This is disrespectful beyond #VMAs — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) August 21, 2018

Madonna presents an Aretha Franklin tribute by Madonna featuring Madonna with Madonna and Madonna as “Madonna” — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) August 21, 2018

Madonna doing an Aretha Franklin tribute…which is basically her talking about herself. I’m done #vmas — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) August 21, 2018

Madonna gave herself a tribute featuring Aretha. — LoveYourself (@ScottieBeam) August 21, 2018