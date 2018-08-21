EastEnders: Ian to attack Masood over Kathy kiss!

Ian is to vent his anger at business partner Masood on this week’s EastEnders after catching him in the arms of his mother Kathy on the day of the launch of their new restaurant. Convinced that Masood is trying to destroy him, Ian loses it completely and launches cake at Masood as a mortified Kathy watches on. So is Ian’s big day destined to end in disaster?

Scenes to be shown tonight will see the restaurant launch get off to a shaky start when Tiffany Butcher throws in the towel as a waitress, while Ian recognises a journalist from the Walford Gazette who’s been sent to cover the event from a previous disagreement.

But it’s the sight of Kathy and Masood in an embrace that really leaves Ian feeling humiliated and – by the end of the day – his hope of a successful launch is lying in tatters. And an angry Ian knows exactly who he feels is to blame.

By the end of the week, Ian is sending the supposedly celebratory cake flying and ordering Kathy to leave Walford. Can anything be done to salvage this disastrous situation?

