Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
EastEnders: Ian to attack Masood over Kathy kiss!

EastEnders: Ian to attack Masood over Kathy kiss!

The beleaguered Mr Beale lashes out...with cake!

EastEnders - July - September 2018 - 5763

Ian is to vent his anger at business partner Masood on this week’s EastEnders after catching him in the arms of his mother Kathy on the day of the launch of their new restaurant. Convinced that Masood is trying to destroy him, Ian loses it completely and launches cake at Masood as a mortified Kathy watches on. So is Ian’s big day destined to end in disaster?

Advertisement
EastEnders - July - September 2018 - 5763

Scenes to be shown tonight will see the restaurant launch get off to a shaky start when Tiffany Butcher throws in the towel as a waitress, while Ian recognises a journalist from the Walford Gazette who’s been sent to cover the event from a previous disagreement.

But it’s the sight of Kathy and Masood in an embrace that really leaves Ian feeling humiliated and – by the end of the day – his hope of a successful launch is lying in tatters. And an angry Ian knows exactly who he feels is to blame.

By the end of the week, Ian is sending the supposedly celebratory cake flying and ordering Kathy to leave Walford. Can anything be done to salvage this disastrous situation?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

pjimage-98
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

EastEnders - July - September 2018 - 5763

EastEnders: Masood and Kathy’s new romance ruined by Ian? See the brand-new pics

bbcjh

EastEnders: Kathy and Masood caught kissing by Ian!

Screen Shot 2sdadsadasdasdasa017-11-09 at 07.40.02

EastEnders: Phil Mitchell to kill James Willmott-Brown?

pjimage-47

EastEnders: Ian hilariously rejects Jane as Mel returns – watch the full scene

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more