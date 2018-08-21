CBB fans are not impressed by Natalie Nunn’s “nasty” treatment of Hardeep Singh Kohli

It hasn’t taken long for Celebrity Big Brother to cause controversy and uproar, and at the centre of the storm are Natalie Nunn and Hardeep Singh Kohli.

Viewers weren’t impressed with Bad Girls Club star Natalie after she appeared to spend two days continually criticising Hardeep.

On Sunday’s episode, Natalie had taken issue with the comedian and food presenter’s jokes, saying she found them “offensive”, with Hardeep defending them as “satire”.

On Monday, the friction between the pair continued when they had a tense conversation about Hardeep cooking the majority of the meals in the house, with Natalie reflecting “he doesn’t like me at all” and Hardeep saying he hoped she hadn’t felt as if he had pushed anyone else out of the kitchen.

Natalie also complained to her fellow housemates about Hardeep’s snoring, saying that it had kept her awake all night.

And viewers aren’t impressed:

Natalie been nasty to Hardeep all day then has the cheek to turn around & say "he doesn't like me at all" as if he's somehow in the wrong.#CBB — Kay-D MusiQ (@KayDMusiQ) August 20, 2018

Honestly feel sorry for Hardeep, Natalie seems to be picking on him for every little thing and he's so calm about it. My heart went out to him in this ep. It was sad to see him sleeping outside.😢 #CBB #CBBUK — Elizabeth Evans (@LamiaMistress) August 20, 2018

It’s uncomfortable To watch Natalie keep digging hardeep out & in front of people.. she best be careful before someone calls it bullying #CBB — Stacii Harrison 🌼 (@Stacii_Harrison) August 20, 2018

You can’t snore, you can’t joke, you can’t fart, you can’t cook…you know what Hardeep….you might aswell not breathe…@bbuk #cbb #CBBUK or walk now…I would be grateful someone is actually cooking me a meal and happy to cook every night..what is wrong with Natalie? — Victoria Murphy x 🙂 (@VMurphy88) August 20, 2018

How can Natalie get on to Hardeep but not Rodrigo for racial comments? #cbb — ✨ (@0peeeee) August 19, 2018

Ffs Natalie! LEAVE HARDEEP ALONE! How is he being so calm and nice with her? I would've gone mad at her by now! 😤😤 #CBB x — Siobhan #SaveTimeless #SaveShadowhunters (@slinehan1) August 20, 2018

It's clear at this point that Natalie just doesn't like Hardeep and she's trying to provoke him. She's trying to start arguments out of nothing. #CBB — Jamell PB (48%) (@Jamell_PB) August 20, 2018

The theme of CBB this series is ‘eye of the storm’, and so far it certainly seems to be living up to its name.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight on Channel 5