CBB fans are not impressed by Natalie Nunn’s “nasty” treatment of Hardeep Singh Kohli

The Bad Girls Club star criticised Hardeep's snoring and cooking - and fans weren't impressed

Harder Singh Kohli on Celebrity Big Brother

It hasn’t taken long for Celebrity Big Brother to cause controversy and uproar, and at the centre of the storm are Natalie Nunn and Hardeep Singh Kohli.

Viewers weren’t impressed with Bad Girls Club star Natalie after she appeared to spend two days continually criticising Hardeep.

On Sunday’s episode, Natalie had taken issue with the comedian and food presenter’s jokes, saying she found them “offensive”, with Hardeep defending them as “satire”.

On Monday, the friction between the pair continued when they had a tense conversation about Hardeep cooking the majority of the meals in the house, with Natalie reflecting “he doesn’t like me at all” and Hardeep saying he hoped she hadn’t felt as if he had pushed anyone else out of the kitchen.

Natalie also complained to her fellow housemates about Hardeep’s snoring, saying that it had kept her awake all night.

And viewers aren’t impressed:

The theme of CBB this series is ‘eye of the storm’, and so far it certainly seems to be living up to its name.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight on Channel 5

