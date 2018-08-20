Classic and new Doctor Who to meet in huge audio crossover story

The Legacy of Time, featuring several classic Doctors and companions - as well as River Song and Kate Stewart - is part of Big Finish's 20th anniversary celebrations

Whovians, ahoy: we have a major multi-Doctor mash-up heading our way! To celebrate 20 years of their Doctor Who audio stories, Big Finish have announced their biggest audio crossover event ever (sorry, Infinity War).

Called The Legacy of Time, the series of six new hour-long tales is set to see stars from classic and NuWho joining forces as “temporal chaos” ensues after “one terrible disaster”.

This will see Seventh Doctor (Sylvester McCoy) reunite with companion Ace (Sophie Aldred), while Kate Stewart (The Brigadier’s daughter, voiced by Jemma Redgrave) teams up with the Third Doctor (voiced by Tim Treloar) and his companion Jo Grant (Katy Manning).

Meanwhile, River Song is set to return (once again portrayed by Alex Kingston), crossing paths with Big Finish favourite Bernice Summerfield (Lisa Bowerman).

The cast list for The Legacy of Time also includes former Doctors Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker and Paul McGann (Four, Five, Six and Eight).

The series also promises a glimpse of Gallifrey, a look at the Time War and plenty of Easter eggs. And apart from a Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor/ Rose Tyler crossover, that sounds like everything we could ask for.

Doctor Who: The Legacy of Time will be available from www.bigfinish.com on download in July 2019. 4,000 limited edition CDs will also be on sale