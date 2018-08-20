Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

The summer 2018 edition of Celebrity Big Brother is here, and we now know the full line-up of celebrities, each said to have been at the eye of their very own media storm.

Advertisement

CONFIRMED: Celebrity Big Brother reveals launch date

Check them all out below…

CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER 2018: CONFIRMED CONTESTANTS

The controversial housemate was heavily rumoured to be entering the CBB house this year, and it turns out she was indeed a confirmed contestant. However, five hours before the launch she pulled out of the show. On Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, host Rylan Clark-Neal explained exactly what happened:

This is it. @Rylan lifts the lid on what happened with Stormy Daniels and #CBB. #CBBBOTS pic.twitter.com/H93dUjVqRi — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 17, 2018

Although she didn’t make it into the house, Stormy did get as far as filming an entrance video which you can watch below:

It's the storm that got the nation talking. She may not have entered the #CBB house but you can check out Stormy Daniels' VT here. 🌩️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/VU1lpPbWx2 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 18, 2018

And the rumoured celebrities who could still go into the house are…

Samantha Mumba

Noughties pop star Samantha Mumba is reportedly high up on the list of stars that Celebrity Big Brother bosses want to see entering the house – but that doesn’t mean she’ll accept their offer.

According to The Mirror, the Irish singer has repeatedly been asked to join the show for the last five years, but she’s holding out on joining the line-up because she doesn’t want to enter the “stressful environment” and is instead busy focusing on her music.

“She was on their list of people to ask every year but she kept turning it down – so they don’t bother asking anymore,” said the ‘insider’. “Their last offer was well into the six figures, but she’d never do it. It’s just not for her.”

She may have appeared on Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Masterchef Ireland but it looks unlikely we’ll see Mumba walk through those CBB doors anytime soon.

Katie Price

The former glamour model might have already won Celebrity Big Brother back in 2015, but that hasn’t stopped rumours circling that she’d be going in again.

However, a spokesperson reportedly told Mail Online that Price would not be appearing in the upcoming series. But is it just a red herring?

Paul Cattermole

Former S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole was reportedly turned down for I’m a Celebrity… , telling NME that he had approached ITV a few times about in the jungle but didn’t make the line-up. But maybe a turn on Celebrity Big Brother wouldn’t be out of the question?

Advertisement

He’d be the second S Club star to take part in the show after Jo O’Meara appeared on the programme in 2007.