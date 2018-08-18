When is The X Factor 2018 on TV? Everything we know about series 15

From who the judges are to when the auditions are taking place, here's everything you need to know about the new series of the ITV show

The X Factor is back for 2018 with new judges and new auditions.

The ITV show is returning for its 15th series soon, and below is everything you need to know about the return of the biggest (only?) singing show on TV.

When is The X Factor 2018 on TV?

A return date for The X Factor has yet to be revealed, but recent years have seen the launch episode fall in the last week of August or first week of September. Therefore, expect the show to return either on Saturday 25th August or Saturday 1st September.

As soon as we have the date and time confirmed, we’ll be updating this page.

Who are The X Factor judges?

Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger have been axed, and the new-look line up for 2018 includes Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell.

You can read the full judges announcement here – and discover just who the flip Ayda Field is here.

Why is Ayda Field a judge on The X Factor?

With limited (read: no) singing experience, Robbie Williams’ wife has been the surprise X Factor signing of 2018. However, at a press conference revealing the line-up, she defended her place on the panel and explained what she’s going to bring to the show.

What twists are there on The X Factor this year?

Although we have no idea what’s in store for the live shows as – and whether the Sunday night prize sing thing is back – we do know about a twist for the Six Chair Challenge.

Similar to the Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor is bringing in a ‘Golden X’ for the show this year. Find out more about what this is here.

Is there a trailer for The X Factor 2018?

Not a trailer as such, but ITV has revealed a slightly cringe Love Island-inspired teaser featuring Ayda, Robbie and Simon bickering. Where’s Louis?

When does The X Factor 2018 end?

Back in the day, it was tradition for X Factor to finish the week before Christmas. This meant that the winner would release their single, everyone would buy it and they’d pretty much be guaranteed the festive Number 1 spot in the charts.

Now? Not so much. Last year, the show had its earliest ever finish with the live final falling on Sunday 3rd December. It remains to be seen how long ITV decide to keep the show in the schedules this year…

Where is The X Factor filmed? And how can I get tickets?

The X Factor auditions have already been filmed, with the closed room done away with and the arena auditions brought back for 2018. The Six Chair Challenge meanwhile was filmed in early August.

Tickets for The X Factor live shows will, however, become available shortly. In order to get your hands on them, head to ApplauseStore.com.

Where are The X Factor’s Judges’ Houses for 2018?

The locations for Judges’ Houses haven’t yet been revealed, but as soon as they are we will be revealing them here.

Who’s presenting The X Factor?

Host Dermot O’Leary is again returning to the ITV show. The longstanding presenter was dropped in 2015 in favour of Olly Murs and Caroline Flack, but was swiftly reinstated the following year and – thank goodness – has been helming the show ever since.

Is The Xtra Factor back on ITV2?

Um, we don’t think so. The ITV2 spin-off used to be a mainstay, but it has actually been axed. There’s been no word that it’s coming back. RIP.

The X Factor will return to ITV in the autumn