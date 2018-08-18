What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?
Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week
We’ll be keeping this page updated with all the matches scheduled for live TV coverage this weekend.
Check the details below for dates, kick-off times and channels, and click here to see the full guide to every televised Premier League match this season.
- How to watch the Premier League live on TV: Sky and BT subscription costs, games and more
- Sport on TV 2018 calendar
Premier League live on TV this weekend
Saturday 18 August 2018
Cardiff City v Newcastle United – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Chelsea v Arsenal – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport
Sunday 19 August 2018
Man City v Huddersfield Town – 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Brighton v Man Utd – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Match of the Day will show highlights of every Premier League match this weekend on the BBC.