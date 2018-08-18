Accessibility Links

Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

The full line-up has now been confirmed!

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

The summer 2018 edition of Celebrity Big Brother is here, and we now know the full line-up of celebrities, each said to have been at the eye of their very own media storm.

CONFIRMED: Celebrity Big Brother reveals launch date

Check them all out below…

CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER 2018: CONFIRMED CONTESTANTS

Nick Leeson

Nick Leeson, CBB (C5)

Natalie Nunn

Natalie Nunn, CBB (C5)

Sally Morgan

Sally Morgan. CBB (C5)

Roxanne Pallett

Roxanne Pallett, CBB (C5)

Ben Jardine

Ben Jardine, CBB (C5)

Hardeep Singh Kohli

Hardeep Singh Kohli, CBB (C5)

Gabby Allen

Gabby Allen, CBB (C5)

Dan Osborne

Dan Osborne, CBB (C5)

Rodrigo Alves

Rodrigo Alves, CBB (C5)

Chloe Ayling

Chloe Ayling, CBB (C5)

Jermaine Pennant

Jermaine Pennant, CBB (C5)

Ryan Thomas

Ryan Thomas, CBB (C5)

Kirstie Alley

Kirstie Alley, CBB (C5)

And the rumoured celebrities who could still go into the house are…

Samantha Mumba

Noughties pop star Samantha Mumba is reportedly high up on the list of stars that Celebrity Big Brother bosses want to see entering the house – but that doesn’t mean she’ll accept their offer.

According to The Mirror, the Irish singer has repeatedly been asked to join the show for the last five years, but she’s holding out on joining the line-up because she doesn’t want to enter the “stressful environment” and is instead busy focusing on her music.

“She was on their list of people to ask every year but she kept turning it down – so they don’t bother asking anymore,” said the ‘insider’. “Their last offer was well into the six figures, but she’d never do it. It’s just not for her.”

She may have appeared on Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Masterchef Ireland but it looks unlikely we’ll see Mumba walk through those CBB doors anytime soon.

Katie Price

Katie Price (Getty)

The former glamour model might have already won Celebrity Big Brother back in 2015, but that hasn’t stopped rumours circling that she’d be going in again.

However, a spokesperson reportedly told Mail Online that Price would not be appearing in the upcoming series. But is it just a red herring?

Paul Cattermole

Paul Cattermole – Celebrity Big Brother rumours 2018 (ITV)

Former S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole was reportedly turned down for I’m a Celebrity… , telling NME that he had approached ITV a few times about in the jungle but didn’t make the line-up. But maybe a turn on Celebrity Big Brother wouldn’t be out of the question?

He’d be the second S Club star to take part in the show after Jo O’Meara appeared on the programme in 2007.

