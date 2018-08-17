“Where is Stormy Daniels?” Celebrity Big Brother fans puzzled by US star’s last-minute no show

The adult star reportedly pulled out at the eleventh hour

Celebrity Big Brother fans who tuned in to the 2018 launch show on Thursday night were surprised – and enraged – to see that Stormy Daniels was NOT one of the contestants entering the house.

The adult actress was heavily rumoured to appear on the show in a year in which she has experienced unprecedented publicity from headlines linking her to Donald Trump. Stormy (real name Stephanie Clifford) claims to have slept with the current US president in 2006 – an account Trump and his legal team have persistently denied.

But, as celebrities like Kirstie Alley, footballer Jermaine Pennant and Love Island’s Gabby Allen entered the house, Stormy was nowhere to be seen. There was particular confusion as a result of the political theme to the opening episode, which saw Kirstie Alley named as the first “President” of the house – in front of a mocked up version of the White House.

“So they created a whole White House lawn set and a presidential theme, only to not have Stormy Daniels? What sense does this make?” @lebee4life wrote on Twitter.

“No Samantha Markle? No Stormy Daniels? What’s the point of this season?” @FitnessByBlue added, disappointed that Meghan Markle’s half-sister, who was also rumoured to be entering the house, did not turn up either.

Check out some fan reactions to Stormy’s no-show below, plucked from amidst a mass of expletive-laden rants (we’re a family website, after all).

Where is Stormy Daniels though? 🤔🤔🤔 — Jane Donnelly (@JaneDonnelly3) August 17, 2018

Looking around to see where Stormy Daniels is like #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/wqgoUyfNyF — il Rentre à la Maison – James (@j_6700) August 16, 2018

So no Stormy Daniels! On #CBB guess she was the Celeb that the press said wouldn’t sign th contract! — Big Brother Junkie👁 #BB20 (@89razorskate20) August 16, 2018

THAT REVEAL WAS SO CRAP LIKE WTF?!! They’ve not DONE anything?? ALSO WHERE IS STORMY DANIELS?!?!?! Clearly it’s all set up for her …. has she dropped out? URGH #sigh #cbb #cbbstorm #cbbuk — Luke ✨ (@lkwrnr) August 16, 2018

Aw the rumors of Stormy Daniels and Meghan Markle’s sister didn’t come true 😕 At least the Kirstie Alley rumor was true. #CBB — Mike (@Fan4me) August 16, 2018

Several outlets, including The Sun, are reporting that Stormy pulled out of the show at the last minute and is on a plane back to the USA, but not everyone is giving up hope, with new rumours circulating that she is still set to join up with the show in the coming days.

“Stormy Daniels is either going in late, OR, the rumours are true, and she’s pulled out at last minute,” @LJay815 wrote.

Stormy Daniels is either going in late, OR, the rumours are true, and she's pulled out at last minute.(From what I've heard.. The latter seems more likely.. So say bye to Stormy!) Hopefully they can use the cash saved on a new housemate #cbb — ⛈🌪👁 Lewis J 815 👁🌪⛈ (@LJay815) August 16, 2018

So yeah Stormy Daniels was in the lineup and literally disappeared hours ago! They built a bloody WHITE HOUSE for her lol how tragic #cbb — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) August 16, 2018

So stormy daniels withdrew i take it #CBB — ciara nash (@Kiks31) August 16, 2018

Sally did say there would be a walker.. little did she know that Stormy Daniels had already walked before launch 😂#NotAFraud#cbb — ⛈🌪👁 Lewis J 815 👁🌪⛈ (@LJay815) August 16, 2018

Disastrous last-minute pullout for Stormy Daniels presumably… #CBB — boydhilton (@boydhilton) August 16, 2018

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5