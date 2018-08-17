Victoria series 3 confirmed with Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes both returning

Writer Daisy Goodwin has teased what we can expect from the third season

Rejoice, Victoria fans – a third series of the hit ITV drama has been confirmed.

And it’s also been announced that Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes will be back and reprising their roles as the young Queen and Prince Albert in the critically acclaimed drama.

We’ve already been given some hints of what to expect from the next chapter in the young monarch’s life by writer Daisy Goodwin, who has teased “more drama than ever before” in the third season.

Goodwin said: “Series three will start in 1848 which was a hugely dramatic and eventful time for both the royal family and Europe, with revolutions on the continent and uncertainty around the monarchy.

“Viewers can expect more drama than ever before in the third series.”

Victoria is commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill, who said that ITV looked forward to “regaling audiences with the next part of the illustrious Queen’s reign.”

Damien Timmer from production company Mammoth Screen added that the period series three will cover was “filled to the brim with royal scandals, political skirmishes and constitutional crises, as new historical figures enter the saga to challenge Victoria and Albert as never before.”

Although no date has been confirmed for the series’ return, at least fans won’t have to wait long for their next Victoria fix. Christmas special Comfort And Joy will air at 9pm on Christmas Day.

Goodwin revealed she was writing a special episode for Christmas 2017 over a year ago. Speaking at the Radio Times Television Festival, she said: “I know it’s going to be utterly brilliant and there’ll be a lot of snow in it.”