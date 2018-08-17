Meet the cast of Unforgotten series three

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar return, with The Crown's Alex Jennings and Pirate of the Caribbean's Kevin McNally joining the ITV drama

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar are back as cold case cops DCI Cassie Stewart and DI Sunny Khan – but series three of ITV’s Unforgotten has plenty of new faces in the cast as four childhood friends come under suspicion of murdering a teenage girl at the turn of the millennium.

With actors you’ll recognise from The Crown, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Vicar of Dibley and Men Behaving Badly, here’s who stars in the Sunday night drama on ITV.

Nicola Walker plays DCI Cassie Stewart

Who is DCI Cassie Stewart? Forget maverick cops – Cassie Stewart is a professional, level-headed murder detective devoted to solving cold cases and bringing the killers to justice for the victims’ families. A widow, she lives with her father (Peter Egan) and has two grown-up sons. She has an excellent working relationship with her sidekick Sunny.

Where have I seen Nicola Walker before? You may have recently watched Nicola Walker play Jane Oliver in Collateral, or Hannah Sterne in The Split, or Gillian in Last Tango in Halifax, or perhaps you remember her as Ruth Evershed in Spooks? Other credits have included River, Babylon, Inside Men, and Torn.

Sanjeev Bhaskar plays DI Sunny Khan

Who is DI Sunny Khan? Sunny is Cassie’s second-in-command. He is also dedicated to his job, working hard to solve long-ago murders with empathy and intelligence – despite being an overworked single father of two exasperating teenage girls.

Where have I seen Sanjeev Bhaskar before? Sanjeev Bhaskar is best known for his comedy work, starring in sitcom The Kumars at No 42 and appearing in the BBC sketch comedy series Goodness Gracious Me. You may have spotted him in Paddington 2 (as Dr Jafri) and The Indian Doctor (as Dr Prem Sharma). The actor has led the cast of Unforgotten alongside Nicola Walker since day one.

Alex Jennings plays Dr Tim Finch

Who is Dr Tim Finch? One of four old schoolfriends who come under suspicion of the murder of a teenage girl found buried under the motorway. He’s a successful GP in a country town, happily married to his second wife, and has two daughters (Emma and Claire) from his first marriage who he’s brought up himself.

Where have I seen Alex Jennings before? If you’re a fan of British drama, you’ve probably seen Alex Jennings all over the place in recent years. He is the Duke of Windsor in the first two seasons of The Crown and King Leopold in Victoria. Those aren’t the only royal roles on his CV either, as back in 2006 he played Prince Charles in The Queen. Jennings also starred alongside Hugh Grant in A Very English Scandal as MP Peter Bessell, and played Alan Bennett in The Lady in the Van.

James Fleet plays Chris Lowe

Who is Chris Lowe? Initially one of the most successful of the four friends, with his own advertising company, a house in Notting Hill and a wife and a daughter, he has since suffered a change in fortunes and is now practically homeless – living in a camper van. He has battled severe mental health issues over the years.

Where have I seen James Fleet before? James Fleet is most famous for his roles as the bumbling Tom in romantic comedy Four Weddings and a Funeral, and as Hugh Horton in The Vicar of Dibley. More recently he’s appeared as Reverend Wakefield in Outlander.

Neil Morrissey plays Pete Carr

Who is Pete Carr? A failed businessman. He’s never made much of himself, despite his ambitions and his years in Hong Kong trying to get his career off the ground. Having moved back to Norfolk and started a family, he’s struggling to make a living as a salesman. He talks big, but he’s just not up to the job.

Where have I seen Neil Morrissey before? The actor shot to national attention as Tony in Men Behaving Badly. Since then, notable roles have included Nigel Morton in Line of Duty, Eddie Lawson in Waterloo Road, Greg in The Good Karma Hospital, and Vincent Pike in Striking Out. He is also the voice of Bob the Builder.

Kevin McNally plays James Hollis

Who is James Hollis? Like Alex Jennings’ character Dr Finch, James Hollis has managed to make something of himself. He is a journalist and TV presenter, with his own quiz show for sixth formers called Common Sense. James Hollis is a public figure who is very much in the limelight. He is a divorced man with a troubled son.

Where have I seen Kevin McNally before? You’re most likely to know Kevin McNally from Pirates of the Caribbean, where he plays Mr Gibbs. His other credits include The Outpost (as The Smith), Designated Survivor (as Harris Cochrane) and Downton Abbey (as Horace Bryant).

Bronagh Waugh plays Jessica Reid

Who is Jessica Reid? The victim’s identical twin sister. The girl’s disappearance destroyed her parents and has left her with deep emotional scars and grief.

Where have I seen Bronagh Waugh before? You may remember her as Sally Ann Spector from The Fall. She’s also been Cheryl Brady in Hollyoaks.

Sasha Behar plays Jamila Faruk

Who is Jamila Faruk? Chris’s love interest in the series, a Syrian refugee and a widow. The two of them met at a refugee centre and have known each other for about two years. Jamila is from a middle-class Christian Syrian family and is an interesting and intelligent woman. She has a son (Asif) but lost her husband in a bomb attack.

Where have I seen Sasha Behar before? The actress first appeared as Maya Sharma in Coronation Street in 2003. Since leaving the show, she’s appeared in Strike Back, Luther (as Dani Lane) and both Casualty and Holby City (as Alex Broadhurst). She recently played the Seer in Da Vinci’s Demons.

Peter Egan plays Martin Hughes

Who is Martin Hughes? Cassie’s dad, who she lives with. He is a widower but is now in a long-term relationship with a new woman, a point of tension between him and Cassie.

Where have I seen Peter Egan before? A veteran actor, his credits include Hold the Sunset, Downton Abbey (as Hugh “Shrimpie” MacClare), Home Again, Big Breadwinner Hog, Prince Regent, and Ever Decreasing Circles.