Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
This Country stars pose for reunion snap ahead of filming on new episode

This Country stars pose for reunion snap ahead of filming on new episode

… and they’re winding each other up already

This Country (BBC, EH)

Cast reunion photos usually feature stars locked in a sweet embrace, grinning toothily at the camera – but not in the case of This Country.

Advertisement

The Bafta-winning comedy’s co-creator and star Charlie Cooper has posted a photo of the cast’s first day of rehearsals for the forthcoming special – and he’s looking pretty fed up already.

In the photo we can see Charlie Cooper as Kurtan, Paul Chahidi as the ever-upbeat vicar, co-creator Daisy May Cooper as Kerry, Michael Sleggs as Slugs and – what’s this? – a mysterious new cast member…

So who IS the new guy? Well, Paul Cooper (Daisy May and Charlie’s real-life father who plays Kerry’s useless dad Martin Mucklowe in the series) sent a tweet saying: “B***ard on the right has taken my place as Martin! They say I am not convincing enough and am like a Carp out of water when I forget my lines.”

Advertisement

But we think (hope) he’s bluffing. Either way, we’re not going to find out who the newcomer is any time soon – BBC3 are keeping their lips sealed for now. But with a special coming to BBC3 later this year, before a full third series airs in 2019, we’ve not got long to wait…

Tags

All about This Country

This Country (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

This Country (BBC, EH)

This Country gets a third series and a one-off special

Big Mandy (ASHLEY MCGUIRE), Kurtan (CHARLIE COOPER), Kerry (DAISY MAY COOPER) in This Country

How are the cast of This Country related?

Declan Donnelly and Daisy May Cooper

Dec finds a new partner in Daisy May Cooper for PJ and Duncan duet

Three Girls and This Country, BBC Pictures, SL

This Country and Three Girls triumph at Bafta TV Awards

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more