What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week

We’ll be keeping this page updated with all the matches scheduled for live TV coverage this weekend.

Check the details below for dates, kick-off times and channels, and click here to see the full guide to every televised Premier League match this season.

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Saturday 18 August 2018

Cardiff City v Newcastle United – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Chelsea v Arsenal – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport

Sunday 19 August 2018

Man City v Huddersfield Town – 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Brighton v Man Utd – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Match of the Day will show highlights of every Premier League match this weekend on the BBC.

Premier League 2018/19 full fixture guide and TV coverage

