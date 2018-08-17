Accessibility Links

Is The Wire on Netflix?

Is The Wire on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the crime drama series

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: Wendell Pierce, Bob Wisdom, Jim True-Frost and Michael Kenneth Williams attends the 2nd Annual Paleyfest New York Presents: "The Wire" Reunion at Paley Center For Media on October 16, 2014 in New York, New York. (Photo by Bobby Bank/FilmMagic)

The Wire is a tense American crime drama that hosts a wealth of acting talent from a cast that includes the likes of Idris Elba, Michael K Williams and Dominic West.

Written by former police reporter David Simon, every series follows a different institution in Baltimore and examines its relationship with law enforcement. These include, the drug trade, the government, schools and the media.

How to watch The Wire…

The Wire - Series 05

The 5 series show was originally broadcast by HBO from 2002-2008 and subscribers in the US can still catch all the episodes on their website via HBO Go. Alternatively, NOW TV and Amazon Prime Video users can currently access the multi-award-winning show.

But it’s bad news for Netflix users right now. The streaming service does not currently show The Wire, which may leave fans who are anxious to know what will happen next, feeling wired.

All about The Wire

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

