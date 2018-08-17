Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Who is Chloe Ayling? Meet the Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant

Who is Chloe Ayling? Meet the Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant

The British glamour model, who hit the headlines after she was kidnapped, is one of this summer's CBB stars

Chloe Ayling

Model Chloe Ayling is one of this summer’s Celebrity Big Brother confirmed contestants.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old made headlines in August 2017 when she arrived in Milan for what she believed to be a modelling job, only to be held captive for six days. Her attacker was convicted of kidnapping and sentenced to 16 years in jail.

Mum-of-one Chloe released a book about her ordeal earlier this year called Kidnapped: The Untold Story Of My Abduction.

In an interview with The Guardian this summer, she was also asked whether the rumours about her going on Celebrity Big Brother this year were true. “No.” she replied, and when probed on whether she would be interested if offered, she replied: “No, I just wouldn’t do it… at the moment.”

Seems like she’s been persuaded otherwise!

Chloe Ayling: key facts

Live on @thismorning tomorrow 10:45am Book cover shot by @dannydesantos

A post shared by Chloe Ayling (@chloeayling97) on

Age: 21

Job: Glamour model

Advertisement

Instagram: @chloeayling97

Tags

All about Celebrity Big Brother

c5 jh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Dr Ranj Singh - Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Dr Ranj Singh revealed as seventh Strictly Come Dancing contestant

Strictly 2017 question mark

Who's in? Strictly Come Dancing confirmed contestants

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell is finally getting his star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more