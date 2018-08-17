Who is Chloe Ayling? Meet the Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant
The British glamour model, who hit the headlines after she was kidnapped, is one of this summer's CBB stars
Model Chloe Ayling is one of this summer’s Celebrity Big Brother confirmed contestants.
The 21-year-old made headlines in August 2017 when she arrived in Milan for what she believed to be a modelling job, only to be held captive for six days. Her attacker was convicted of kidnapping and sentenced to 16 years in jail.
Mum-of-one Chloe released a book about her ordeal earlier this year called Kidnapped: The Untold Story Of My Abduction.
In an interview with The Guardian this summer, she was also asked whether the rumours about her going on Celebrity Big Brother this year were true. “No.” she replied, and when probed on whether she would be interested if offered, she replied: “No, I just wouldn’t do it… at the moment.”
Seems like she’s been persuaded otherwise!
Chloe Ayling: key facts
Age: 21
Job: Glamour model
Instagram: @chloeayling97