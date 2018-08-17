Accessibility Links

Chelsea v Arsenal: what time is kick-off and what channel is the match on?

How to watch the Premier League London derby live on TV and online

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on August 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images) TL

Two new London managers will go head-to-head as Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea host Unai Emery’s Arsenal in a London Derby.

The two sides had very different season openers, with Chelsea achieving an impressive 3-0 win at Huddersfield, while Arsenal suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City.

Chelsea v Arsenal head to head

Chelsea and Arsenal have played 52 times in the Premier League. Arsenal have won 19, Chelsea have won 17 and there have been 16 draws.

What time is the Chelsea v Arsenal Premier League match on TV?

The match kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday 18th August.

How can I watch or stream the game?

The game will be live on BT Sport 1, and online via the BT Sport website and app. For full details on how to watch and current BT Sport deals, click here.

Where is the match being played?

The game will take place at Stamford Bridge, London

What other Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

Check out the full list of matches below:

Cardiff City v Newcastle United – Saturday 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Chelsea v Arsenal –Saturday 5:30pm, live on BT Sport
Man City v Huddersfield Town – Sunday 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Brighton v Man Utd – Sunday 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

