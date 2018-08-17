Cardiff City v Newcastle United on TV: what time is kick-off and what channel is the match on?

How to watch The Magpies' second game of the new Premier League season live on TV and online

After a narrow 2-1 loss at home to Tottenham in their opening game of the season, The Magpies will be looking for three points from the newly promoted Welsh side – especially with some major games ahead: Rafa Benitez’s team will take on Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal in coming weeks.

And this clash is set to be a big one for Cardiff too, their first home Premier League game in four years. Can they regroup after their 2-0 loss to Bournemouth last week?

Cardiff City v Newcastle United head to head

Cardiff City and Newcastle United have played twice in the Premier League, with Newcastle winning both matches.

What time is the Cardiff City v Newcastle United Premier League match on TV?

Cardiff City v Newcastle United kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday 18th August.

How can I watch or stream the match live?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD, and is available for Sky subscribers online via the Sky Go or Sky Sports apps. NOW TV viewers can stream the game with a sports pass or a day pass. For full details on how to watch and current Sky deals, click here.

Where is the match being played?

The game will take place at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff.

What other Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

Check out the full list of matches below:

Chelsea v Arsenal – Saturday 5:30pm, live on BT Sport

Man City v Huddersfield Town – Sunday 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Brighton v Man Utd – Sunday 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV