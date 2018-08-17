Brighton v Man Utd on TV: what time is kick-off and what channel is the match on?

Everything you need to know about Jose Mourinho’s first away game of the new Premier League season live on TV and online

After Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United side achieved a comfortable 2-1 victory over Leicester City in their opening game, the Red Devils must now face Brighton on the back of their lacklustre 2-0 loss to Watford.

However, the game isn’t a guaranteed walkover: Man Utd were beaten by the Seagulls in their last meeting at Amex Stadium. Will history repeat itself again?

Brighton v Man Utd head to head

Brighton and Man Uts have previously played 2 times in the Premier League, with both sides claiming a home win.

What time is the Brighton v Man Utd Premier League match on TV?

The match kicks off at 4pm on Sunday 19th August.

How can I watch or stream the match live?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD, and available for Sky subscribers online via the Sky Go or Sky Sports apps. NOW TV viewers can stream the game with a sports pass or a day pass. For full details on how to watch and current Sky deals, click here.

Where is the match being played?

The game will take place at Amex Stadium, Falmer.

What other Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

Check out the full list of matches below:

Cardiff City v Newcastle United – Saturday 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Chelsea v Arsenal –Saturday 5:30pm, live on BT Sport

Man City v Huddersfield Town – Sunday 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Brighton v Man Utd – Sunday 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV