Debra Messing shares first picture of David Schwimmer as her love interest on the set of Will & Grace

Debra Messing has shared the first picture of Friends star David Schwimmer on the set of Will & Grace as he joins the sitcom‘s tenth season as Grace’s new love interest.

Messing took to Instagram to broadcast an unfortunate outfit clash, as her co-star Eric McCormack (Will) and Schwimmer both showed up to film the show wearing navy hoodies, grey pants and and black trainers. Check it out below.

The picture marked the cast’s return to set to shoot the new series – also, coincidentally, Messing’s 50th birthday – which is the second season of the Will & Grace revival. The show was brought back in September last year for a 16-episode run, 11 years after it concluded.

Though many thought the return would be a flash in the pan, the sitcom has already been commissioned for an 18-episode 11th season, which will take it through to 2020.

Will & Grace is set to return this Autumn