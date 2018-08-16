Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Who is Rodrigo Alves? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant

Who is Rodrigo Alves? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant

Everything you need to know about the man who's spent over half a million pounds on plastic surgery

*** EXCLUSIVE - VIDEO AVAILABLE *** LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 06: Rodrigo Alves' poses for the camera on a shopping trip on February 06, 2018 in London, England. Rodrigo Alves has lost five inches off his waistline thanks to his controversial rib removal procedure - and he is hoping to shrink to a tiny 20-inch waist - if he keeps wearing corsets. The 34-year-old plastic surgery addict claims he had the $28,000 procedure not to match any conventional standards of beauty but so that he can look even more unique. Thanks to his rib removal surgery - where he had four floating ribs removed - and constant corset wearing Rodrigo, who has been dubbed the Human Ken Doll, has dropped from a 34 inch waist to 29 inches. Rodrigo finally has the coveted silhouette hes wanted for so long but admits he needs to wear a corset 24 hours a day to maintain his hour glass curves. PHOTOGRAPH BY Marcus Hessenberg / Barcroft Images (Photo credit should read Marcus Hessenberg / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) TL

His name is Rodrigo Alves, but you probably know him as the Human Ken Doll, the Brazilian-born British man who was dubbed the real-life version of Barbie’s partner after his extensive plastic surgery. He has reportedly spent more than £508,000 on over 60 procedures, including having four ribs removed to help his blazers fit better.

Advertisement

The former air attendant has said his search for the perfect body started in his teenage years after he was bullied for his physical appearance. Speaking on This Morning in 2017, Alves said that he was born in the “wrong body” and never set out to look like a Ken doll.

As of January this year, Alves claimed he was “done” with plastic surgery, “unless I need something done for medical procedures”.

He has appeared on 80 TV shows, including reality and documentary shows in 38 countries.

Rodrigo Alves: key facts

Just another amazing day at my #marbella home #rodrigoalves #kendoll

A post shared by Rodrigo Alves (@rodrigoalvesuk) on

Age: 35

Twitter: @RodrigoUHNWs

Advertisement

Instagram: rodrigoalvesuk

Tags

All about Celebrity Big Brother

*** EXCLUSIVE - VIDEO AVAILABLE *** LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 06: Rodrigo Alves' poses for the camera on a shopping trip on February 06, 2018 in London, England. Rodrigo Alves has lost five inches off his waistline thanks to his controversial rib removal procedure - and he is hoping to shrink to a tiny 20-inch waist - if he keeps wearing corsets. The 34-year-old plastic surgery addict claims he had the $28,000 procedure not to match any conventional standards of beauty but so that he can look even more unique. Thanks to his rib removal surgery - where he had four floating ribs removed - and constant corset wearing Rodrigo, who has been dubbed the Human Ken Doll, has dropped from a 34 inch waist to 29 inches. Rodrigo finally has the coveted silhouette hes wanted for so long but admits he needs to wear a corset 24 hours a day to maintain his hour glass curves. PHOTOGRAPH BY Marcus Hessenberg / Barcroft Images (Photo credit should read Marcus Hessenberg / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

When is Celebrity Big Brother 2018 on TV?

Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5 email, SL

Who is going into the Celebrity Big Brother house?

itvjh

Emmerdale reveals Frank and Megan’s fate after car crash drama

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more