Who is Nick Leeson? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant

Everything you need to know about the British Wolf of Wall Street who lost £827 million

Fan of derivatives brokers, stock sales and merchant banks? Then you’ll love the news Nick Leeson will appear in Celebrity Big Brother .

If some strange reason equity trading sounds a bit boring to you, then don’t worry: Leeson isn’t just any banker. In 1995 he became a household name after his unauthorised trading led to the collapse of Barings Bank. You could even view him as Britain’s version of the Wolf of Wall Street.

Leeson had initially made millions for the bank, but soon ran out of luck and made riskier and riskier investments to cover up his mistakes. Then, on 23 February 1995, he left a note reading “I’m sorry” before fleeing to Singapore. He had lost the bank a total of £827 million. Overall, not the best day in the office.

Leeson was eventually arrested and pleaded guilty to cheating the stock exchange and forging documents. He was sentenced to six and a half years in prison, but was released after he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 1999.

However, he survived and in the same year, his autobiography Rogue Trader was developed into a film where he was played by Ewan McGregor.

Since then Leeson has appeared on the keynote speaking circuit and became the commercial manager of Irish football team Galway United FC. He also appeared in Celebrity Apprentice Ireland, where he was fired in week 4.

Nick Leeson: key facts

Age: 51

Twitter: @TheNickLeeson