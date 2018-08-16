Jesse Lingard is not happy with his virtual appearance on FIFA video game
The Manchester United and England midfielder reached out to EA Sports to try and get a new virtual haircut
When a first look at FIFA 19 was revealed, most fans were excited about the upcoming release.
Well, most apart from Manchester United and England star Jesse Lingard.
The midfielder took to Twitter and reached out to EA Sports in a bid to get a virtual haircut.
Citing the fact he had appeared with “the same trim on your game for 99 years”, he tweeted the game manufacturer in a bid to get a makeover.
Can you change my haircut now please had the same trim on your game for 99 years 🙃🙃🙃 @EASPORTSFIFA
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 14, 2018
On a roll, the footballer thought he’d also have a punt at getting his physicality rating upped at the same time:
And can you also change my physicality to 99 @EASPORTSFIFA
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 15, 2018
Soon, he wasn’t the only footballer calling out EA Sports and wanting to chip in, with Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha wanting a change of image, too:
Mine too please while I’m here thank you 😅 @EASPORTSFIFA https://t.co/b0Im81uWow
— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) August 14, 2018
Over to you, FIFA…