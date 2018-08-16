Accessibility Links

Jesse Lingard is not happy with his virtual appearance on FIFA video game

The Manchester United and England midfielder reached out to EA Sports to try and get a new virtual haircut

Jesse Lingard

When a first look at FIFA 19 was revealed, most fans were excited about the upcoming release.

Well, most apart from Manchester United and England star Jesse Lingard.

The midfielder took to Twitter and reached out to EA Sports in a bid to get a virtual haircut.

Citing the fact he had appeared with “the same trim on your game for 99 years”, he tweeted the game manufacturer in a bid to get a makeover.

On a roll, the footballer thought he’d also have a punt at getting his physicality rating upped at the same time:

Soon, he wasn’t the only footballer calling out EA Sports and wanting to chip in, with Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha wanting a change of image, too:

Over to you, FIFA…

