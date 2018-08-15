“Stunningly written and performed”: fans hail the return of ITV drama Unforgotten

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar have a heartbreaking case to tackle in series three

If the opening episode of Unforgotten series three didn’t give you a lump in your throat, you can’t be human. The drama kicked off with the discovery of a skeleton buried beneath the central reservation of the M1 motorway – and DCI Cassie Stewart and DI Sunny Khan’s latest cold case looks to be one of the most heartbreaking yet.

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar deliver sensitive and moving performances as two cops determined to identify the young teenage girl whose bones have lain undisturbed for years. Their clue: a metal plate fitted to a fractured limb, traced back to a hospital in Cyprus.

Audiences have praised the drama for its sensitivity and its spectacular performances:

#Unforgotten is surely the most human and emotionally accomplished crime drama on television. Just stunningly written and performed. Kudos to @ChrisLangWriter and all the cast — Sarah Hilary (@sarah_hilary) July 15, 2018

Have to keep reminding myself that the police in @UnforgottenTV Are actors… Bloody amazing as always… #Unforgotten — Kimberley (@RedHeadedHobbit) July 15, 2018

First class screenwriting and directing makes #Unforgotten superb. The Walker/Bhaskar "synergy" makes it sublime! — mike harrow (@JeremiahBoogle) July 15, 2018

Okay this episode and the performance of @NicolaWalkerHQ is sending chills down my spine. Beautifully acted even though it’s only first episode. My eyes are actually watering. #Unforgotten — author_ess (@2019Novelist) July 15, 2018

Welcome back #Unforgotten. Brilliant writing, story and performances. Hooked already! — Rianne Ison (@rianne_ison) July 15, 2018

Of course, there were tough moments to watch…

Oh, G-d, the scene with them calling the parents of missing kids broke my heart into a million pieces. So well done. #Unforgotten — ravenwolf68 (@ravenwolf68) July 15, 2018

Well #Unforgotten made me cry at the end. I'm obviously a tad over emotional at the moment 😂🙈 Excellent episode. As ever. — Liz Barnsley (@Lizzy11268) July 15, 2018

Some also have concerns about Bob the Builder voice actor Neil Morrissey, who plays an untrustworthy door-to-door insurance salesman. He’s a suspect – but will he be the killer?

Watching #unforgotten and I swear if bob the builder ends up being the killer I'll scream — Charlotte Sunshine (@csunshine94) July 15, 2018

If 'bob the builder' (Neil Morrisey) is robbing the elderley i will be really dissapointed #Unforgotten — shannon.gower97 (@Gower97Shannon) July 15, 2018

Unforgotten continues on Sundays on ITV

This article was originally published on 16 July 2018