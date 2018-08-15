When is the next Strictly Come Dancing celebrity going to be announced?

All the details about where and when the next celebrity is going to be revealed for this year's Strictly

After months of speculation, the confirmed celebrities for Strictly Come Dancing are finally starting to be announced.

But with the 15 names due to be gradually revealed over the coming weeks, when and where can you expect the next confirmation?

After the announcement that Vick Hope is the fifth confirmed celebrity for Strictly, the next reveal will be on Wednesday 15th August on BBC Radio 2 from 6pm.

A quick look at the radio listings shows that Angela Scanlon and OJ Borg are hosting the show, and with The One Show and Robot Wars presenter Angela being one of the rumoured celebrities for this year’s series, is she going to become the sixth celebrity revealed?

The (rather random) theme of this year’s celebrity code names has also been unveiled.

Taking to Twitter to reveal where the names would be announced, the official BBC Strictly account also had presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announcing that this year’s code name theme is – weirdly – cheeses!

We've got some grate celebs in store for #Strictly 2018… you’d feta brie-lieve it 🧀 Here’s what Tess and Claudia had to say when we let them have a little peek-erino 👀✨ Catch Monday’s @BBCBreakfast and @BBCTheOneShow for the first reveals… pic.twitter.com/mGUDw8NEuA — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 12, 2018

Some of the cheeses include Cheddar, Wensleydale, Applewood and Gouda.

These are just some of the celebs who are being linked to this series, including Winter Olympics star Lizzie Yarnold and Radio DJ Vick Hope.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 in the autumn