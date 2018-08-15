Poldark commissioned for a fifth – and probably final – series

Aidan Turner and co will return next year for what is likely to be the final time...

Poldark has been commissioned for a fifth and – in all likelihood – final series.

As fans gear up for the imminent start of the fourth series of the much-loved Cornish period romp, producers Mammoth Screen have announced that a fifth has been commissioned to air on BBC1, almost certainly next year.

The announcement was made by Eleanor Tomlinson, who plays Demelza, at a BFI screening of the first episode of series four last night.

#Poldark fans, @ETomlinson has some exciting news from tonight's screening of S4 episode 1. You don't want to miss this announcement! pic.twitter.com/2IoyL4p8Cu — Official Poldark (@PoldarkTV) May 2, 2018

It is understood that no decision has yet been reached on what books scriptwriter Debbie Horsfield will tackle for the fifth run, and no further information was forthcoming.

But senior BBC sources have strongly indicated that the Aidan Turner period drama is likely to bow out after series five airs in 2019. There has, of course, been no official confirmation of this.

There is no start date for the series four broadcast but it is likely to air later this summer and draws on the final third of Winston Graham’s sixth Poldark book The Four Swans and all of book seven, The Angry Tide.

The action of series four will run until the Christmas period of 1799.

The next book – The Stranger from the Sea, which is the eighth in the series of 12 – starts in 1810, a leap of more than ten years, making Aidan Turner’s hunky hero around 50 years old.

Series four will find Aidan Tuner’s Ross Poldark in Westminster when he becomes an MP.

Horsfield told RadioTimes.com last year: “He does take George [Warleggan’s] seat. He beats George. At the end of this series we see him coming to the realisation that next time a seat is offered he has to take it.

“He’s not desperate to head off to Westminster but a catastrophic happening in episode one of series four makes him realise that in order to have the power to effect any change he needs to get out of his comfort zone.”

Horsfield added that the new setting will be a “treat” for viewers.

“It’s very much Cornwall-based but there are so many characters and flavours and one of those flavours is London.

As for Ross and Demelza, they strive to “work through this sticky patch” following her infidelity with Hugh Armitage at the end of series three after Demelza was feeling wronged by Ross’ relationship with Elizabeth.

Tholly Tregirls, the colourful figure from Ross’ youth played by Sean Gilder, will be returning in series four, as will Prudie (Beatie Edney), Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse), Morwenna (Elise Chappell) and her odious husband Osborne Whitworth (Christian Brassington).

There is also much excitement on set about a fabulous new villain called Monk Adderley.

“He’s completely amoral but such a vividly drawn character,” Horsfield told us. “Ross encounters him in London. Ross really does clash with him. He’s a friend of George’s, that’s how they first meet and another one everyone will love to hate.”

Poldark is returning soon to BBC1

This article was originally published on 3 May 2018