Jed Mercurio’s Bodyguard to start with two episodes over consecutive nights

The new drama from the creator of Line of Duty, and starring Keeley Hawes, is finally on the horizon

Good news for Jed Mercurio fans – the Line of Duty writer’s long-awaited new drama Bodyguard is launching with a double bill of sorts.

According to a tweet from Mercurio, Bodyguard will begin on BBC1 across two consecutive nights before switching to weekly episodes.

The thriller, starring Line of Duty alumna Keeley Hawes and Richard Madden, will start on Sunday 26th August at 9pm on BBC1, with the second episode airing the following night. Bodyguard will then proceed to air once a week on Sunday nights.

Bodyguard follows Hawes as a ruthless home secretary and Madden as the man charged with protecting her safety – but whose views couldn’t be further from her own.

(YouTube/BBC)
