Gregory Peck’s grandson Ethan to play Mr Spock in Star Trek: Discovery

Ethan Peck will step into the role of the iconic character in series two of the prequel show

Star Trek: Discovery has found its young Spock. Ethan Peck, the grandson of Hollywood legend Gregory Peck, will play the half-human, half-alien Starfleet officer in series two of the prequel show.

Spock was famously brought to life by Leonard Nimoy in the 1960s and later by Zachary Quinto in the blockbuster film reboots, and anticipation has been building for the iconic character to be introduced to Star Trek: Discovery ever since director Jonathan Frakes revealed as much at a Comic-con event earlier this year.

Discovery showrunner Alex Kurtzman spoke of Peck’s “daunting responsibility” in a statement: “Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of Star Trek.

“The great Leonard Nimoy, then the brilliant Zachary Quinto, brought incomparable humanity to a character forever torn between logic and emotion.

“We searched for months for an actor who would, like them, bring his own interpretation to the role. An actor who would, like them, effortlessly embody Spock’s greatest qualities, beyond obvious logic: empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion and yearning.

“Ethan Peck walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock’s legacy. In that spirit, we’re thrilled to welcome him to the family.”

Peck also shared a photo of himself with the family of the late Leonard Nimoy doing the Vulcan salute.

Thanks to the Nimoy family for your open arms, warm welcome, smiling curiosity and support, for making me feel worthy, as I embrace and take into my heart the iconic half alien we know as Mr. Spock. It is an incomparable honor. 🖖🏼 #StarTrekDiscovery #LLAP pic.twitter.com/jEXG1T253Z — Ethan Peck (@ethangpeck) August 14, 2018

Peck’s TV credits include I Ship It, Madam Secretary, Gossip Girl, 10 Things I Hate About You and That ’70s Show.

Star Trek: Discovery is set to return for series two in early 2019 on Netflix in the UK