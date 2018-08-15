Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Celebrity Big Brother house gets a tropical makeover in first look pictures of summer series

Celebrity Big Brother house gets a tropical makeover in first look pictures of summer series

Here's a peek at where this year's stars will be staying, complete with palm prints, a pink boudoir and swimming pool

Celebrity Big Brother House - summer 2018

Celebrity Big Brother has revealed a first look at this summer’s incredibly tropical house, complete with palm prints, ceramic birds and mid-century furniture.

Advertisement

The images have been released just a day before the launch show, when a brand new batch of famous (OK, famous-ish) faces will be heading into the Elstree compound this Thursday.

The stairway leads down into this rather fabulous kitchen and dining area – the same one that presenter Emma Willis teased us with last week

Celebrity Big Brother House - summer 2018
(Channel 5)
Celebrity Big Brother House - summer 2018
 (Channel 5)
Celebrity Big Brother House - summer 2018
(Channel 5)

Head out of the brown door in the corner pictured above and you’ll find the rather fabulous and heavily yellow-themed garden – complete with sun loungers…

Celebrity Big Brother House - summer 2018
(Channel 5)

And a not-at-all-in-any-way-inspired-by-Love-Island-style outdoor bar area, complete with hot tub and mini (and we do mean mini) pool:

Celebrity Big Brother House - summer 2018
(Channel 5)
Celebrity Big Brother House - summer 2018
(Channel 5)

The blue sliding doors on the right-hand side lead into a rather magnificent (if a little bit pointless – what is this room for?) pink paradise of plush seats, no less than 36 pairs of sunglasses and a lot of faux foliage:

Celebrity Big Brother House - summer 2018
(Channel 5)

The opposite end of the garden is where you’ll find the living room…

Celebrity Big Brother House - summer 2018
(Channel 5)

Back in the main house is where the bathroom, bedroom and Diary Room are located this year.

Blues and pinks dominate in the bedroom, and by our count we make it 13 spaces for sleeping (including more than a few double beds). Does that mean there’s going to be a baker’s dozen of celebrity housemates staying?

It also seems as if there’s just one bedroom this year – although, as per usual with Big Brother – there could be any number of surprises revealed.

Celebrity Big Brother House - summer 2018
 (Channel 5)
Celebrity Big Brother House - summer 2018
(Channel 5)

The bathroom continues the tropical theme, complete with flamingo wallpaper and bright pink tub. There’s nothing more relaxing than having a bath in the middle of a cavernous room with no privacy and innumerable doors leading off in every direction!

Celebrity Big Brother House - summer 2018
(Channel 5)

And there’s plenty of room at the other end of the bathroom to get ready, and have a moan about housemates:

Celebrity Big Brother House - summer 2018
(Channel 5)

And last – but by no means least – the Diary Room. Although there aren’t currently any pictures inside the room itself, this is the weird sort of air lock the celebrities will stand in that lies between the dining room and the Diary Room.

Let’s hope they’re all big fans of neon.

Celebrity Big Brother House - summer 2018
(Channel 5)
Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother begins Thursday 16th August at 9pm on Channel 5

Tags

All about Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother House - summer 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

Celebrity Big Brother - Stormy Daniels

Does this tweet confirm Stormy Daniels is doing Celebrity Big Brother?

ALL ABOUT THE WASHINGTONS

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Strictly 2017 question mark

Who's in? Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant rumours

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more