Celebrity Big Brother house gets a tropical makeover in first look pictures of summer series

Here's a peek at where this year's stars will be staying, complete with palm prints, a pink boudoir and swimming pool

Celebrity Big Brother has revealed a first look at this summer’s incredibly tropical house, complete with palm prints, ceramic birds and mid-century furniture.

Advertisement

The images have been released just a day before the launch show, when a brand new batch of famous (OK, famous-ish) faces will be heading into the Elstree compound this Thursday.

The stairway leads down into this rather fabulous kitchen and dining area – the same one that presenter Emma Willis teased us with last week…

Head out of the brown door in the corner pictured above and you’ll find the rather fabulous and heavily yellow-themed garden – complete with sun loungers…

And a not-at-all-in-any-way-inspired-by-Love-Island-style outdoor bar area, complete with hot tub and mini (and we do mean mini) pool:

The blue sliding doors on the right-hand side lead into a rather magnificent (if a little bit pointless – what is this room for?) pink paradise of plush seats, no less than 36 pairs of sunglasses and a lot of faux foliage:

The opposite end of the garden is where you’ll find the living room…

Back in the main house is where the bathroom, bedroom and Diary Room are located this year.

Blues and pinks dominate in the bedroom, and by our count we make it 13 spaces for sleeping (including more than a few double beds). Does that mean there’s going to be a baker’s dozen of celebrity housemates staying?

It also seems as if there’s just one bedroom this year – although, as per usual with Big Brother – there could be any number of surprises revealed.

The bathroom continues the tropical theme, complete with flamingo wallpaper and bright pink tub. There’s nothing more relaxing than having a bath in the middle of a cavernous room with no privacy and innumerable doors leading off in every direction!

And there’s plenty of room at the other end of the bathroom to get ready, and have a moan about housemates:

And last – but by no means least – the Diary Room. Although there aren’t currently any pictures inside the room itself, this is the weird sort of air lock the celebrities will stand in that lies between the dining room and the Diary Room.

Let’s hope they’re all big fans of neon.

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother begins Thursday 16th August at 9pm on Channel 5