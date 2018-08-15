Benedict Cumberbatch fans have noticed something fascinating about the way he puts on a coat
Got to love that special flourish...
Benedict Cumberbatch is widely regarded as a great actor, able to transform himself for roles ranging from Sherlock to Stephen Hawking, Patrick Melrose to Doctor Strange.
Yet it seems there are some Cumberbatchisms that Benedict just can’t help but carry through from one performance to the next, and an eagle-eyed fan has illustrated one in particular with a striking gif.
You see, whether he’s playing a drug-addled socialite, a sociopathic detective or a supernatural superhero, Benedict can’t resist donning his coat/cloak with a very specific flourish.
Check out the cleverly put together gif, below, for details…
PATRICK – SHERLOCK – DOCTOR STRANGE
(complete version)#PatrickMelrose – #Sherlock – #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/tivbxLa2Ll
— lichtblickpink (@lichtblickpink) May 17, 2018
Uncanny and mesmerising, isn’t it? Just like the man himself…