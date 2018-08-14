Accessibility Links

Man City v Huddersfield Town: what time is kick-off and what channel is the match on?

How to watch the clash between the underdogs and Premier League behemoths live on TV and online

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Leroy Sane of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on August 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images) TL

After their 2-0 away victory over Arsenal last week, Manchester City return to the Etihad for a clash against Huddersfield Town, a side desperately in need of points after their 3-0 battering against Chelsea.

The last game the reigning champs played the Terriers at home – the penultimate match of last season – may have ended in a goalless draw, but it was a tie that saw City lift the Premier League trophy once again.

Man City v Huddersfield Town head to head

Man City and Huddersfield Town have previously played 2 times in the Premier League. Man City have won 1, with the other game a draw.

What time is the Man City v Huddersfield Town Premier League match on TV?

The match kicks off at 1:30pm on Sunday 19th August.

How can I watch or stream the match live?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD, and available for Sky subscribers online via the Sky Go or Sky Sports apps. NOW TV viewers can stream the game with a sports pass or a day pass. For full details on how to watch and current Sky deals, click here.

Where is the match being played?

The game will take place at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester

What other Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

Check out the full list of matches below:

Cardiff City v Newcastle United – Saturday 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Chelsea v Arsenal –Saturday 5:30pm, live on BT Sport
Man City v Huddersfield Town – Sunday 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Brighton v Man Utd – Sunday 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

