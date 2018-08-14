The former stationery salesman threatened to move a prop pencil to his new home with girlfriend Dani

Love Island 2018 winner Jack Fincham is already a couple of weeks into the press circuit following his series win – and only now has one of the shows he has appeared on tapped into his one true love: stationery.

Advertisement

The former pen salesman appeared on ITV’s This Morning to present a “back to school” segment on his area of expertise, next to a giant pencil, which he threatened to take home to his and Dani Dyer’s new home.

Check out a clip of his appearance on the morning show below, alongside presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford (who were sitting in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield).

Let us know your address @Dani_MasDyer, we'll make sure your new giant pencil arrives safely! ✏️😂 @jack_charlesf pic.twitter.com/3r75WNwFDV — This Morning (@thismorning) August 13, 2018

Fincham also discussed his first meeting with his future father-in-law, Danny Dyer.

“Yeah I’ve met him, he’s lovely. We had a nice takeaway together,” Jack said of the EastEnders actor.

When Ruth pressed him on being introduced to the famously loud-mouthed actor, he claimed to have played it cool: “Any man who says they’re not slightly nervous to meet their girlfriend’s mum or dad is lying, but no more nervous than anyone else.

“They were kind of similar to our family, like really nice and welcoming. We had a right laugh”.

Advertisement

Love Island will return in 2019