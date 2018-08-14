Everything you need to know about BBC1’s Faith behind Bars

“Religion’s not something you can hide behind.”

The stern but likeable Imam Ishfaq Mohammed is just one of the sympathetic characters in this moving and at times harrowing snapshot of the religious support offered at Her Majesty’s Prison Edinburgh, which follows chaplains as they visit inmates.

Here’s everything you need to know about Faith behind Bars.

What time and channel is Faith behind Bars on TV?

Faith behind Bars airs on Tuesday 14th August at 10:45pm on BBC1.

What’s it about?

The documentary follows prison chaplains, including Bob Akroyd, Ishfaq Mohammed and Father Vasyl Krem, who all work at HMP Edinburgh.

The show follows the chaplains’ collaborative – and courageous – work, and their interactions with the prisoners, some of whom are incarcerated for horrific crimes.

During the film, Father Krenus, a Ukrainian Catholic priest based at Our Lady of Pochayiv and St Andrew’s Church in Edinburgh, is seen visiting an elderly prisoner, Leo, suffering from terminal lung cancer. Leo takes the opportunity to confess, and admits on camera to the crime he’s in prison for: the rape of two children.

Another chaplain is Jonathan Aitken, the disgraced former Tory MP, who found faith and a new way of life after he was sent to prison for perjury in 1999. You can read a revealing interview with Aitken here.