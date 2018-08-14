Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Cardiff City v Newcastle United on TV: what time is kick-off and what channel is the match on?

Cardiff City v Newcastle United on TV: what time is kick-off and what channel is the match on?

How to watch The Magpies' second game of the new Premier League season live on TV and online

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Kenedy of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on August 11, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) TL

After a narrow 2-1 loss at home to Tottenham in their opening game of the season, The Magpies will be looking for three points from the newly promoted Welsh side – especially with some major games ahead: Rafa Benitez’s team will take on Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal in coming weeks.

Advertisement

And this clash is set to be a big one for Cardiff too, their first home Premier League game in four years. Can they regroup after their 2-0 loss to Bournemouth last week?

Cardiff City v Newcastle United head to head

Cardiff City and Newcastle United have played twice in the Premier League, with Newcastle winning both matches.

What time is the Cardiff City v Newcastle United Premier League match on TV?

Cardiff City v Newcastle United kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday 18th August.

How can I watch or stream the match live?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD, and is available for Sky subscribers online via the Sky Go or Sky Sports apps. NOW TV viewers can stream the game with a sports pass or a day pass. For full details on how to watch and current Sky deals, click here.

Where is the match being played?

The game will take place at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff.

What other Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

Check out the full list of matches below:

Advertisement

Cardiff City v Newcastle United – Saturday 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Chelsea v Arsenal – Saturday 5:30pm, live on BT Sport
Man City v Huddersfield Town – Sunday 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Brighton v Man Utd – Sunday 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Tags

All about Live Premier League

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy as Manchester City celebrate winning the Premier League Title during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on May 6, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(Getty)

What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

ALL ABOUT THE WASHINGTONS

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Sam Warburton of Wales breaks with the ball during the RBS Six Nations match between Scotland and Wales at Murrayfield Stadium on February 25, 2017 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Is rugby becoming too dangerous to play?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more