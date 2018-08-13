When is the next Strictly Come Dancing celebrity going to be announced?

Three of the 15 contestants taking to the dance floor are going to be revealed on Monday 13th August

After months of speculation, the confirmed celebrities for Strictly Come Dancing are finally starting to be announced.

Advertisement

But with the 15 names due to be gradually revealed over the coming weeks, when and where can you expect the next confirmation?

The next celebrity reveal has been confirmed for Monday 13th August and will take place during The One Show.

Not one but TWO celebrities will be introduced during the half-hour programme.

The (rather random) theme of this year’s celebrity code names has also been unveiled.

Taking to Twitter to reveal where the names would be announced, the official BBC Strictly account also had presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announcing that this year’s code name theme is – weirdly – cheeses!

We've got some grate celebs in store for #Strictly 2018… you’d feta brie-lieve it 🧀 Here’s what Tess and Claudia had to say when we let them have a little peek-erino 👀✨ Catch Monday’s @BBCBreakfast and @BBCTheOneShow for the first reveals… pic.twitter.com/mGUDw8NEuA — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 12, 2018

Some of the cheeses include Cheddar, Wensleydale, Applewood and Gouda.

These are just some of the celebs who are being linked to this series, including Winter Olympics star Lizzie Yarnold and Radio DJ Vick Hope.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 in the autumn