Rotherham United fans paid the perfect tribute to Barry Chuckle during their latest match

Fans of Championship football team Rotherham United paid an amazing tribute to local Barry ‘Chuckle’ Elliot in their latest game, chanting the Chuckle Brothers’ catchphrase “To me, to you!”.

Both supporters of Rotherham and opponents Ipswich Town started the chant during the game’s 73rd minute to celebrate the life of the comedy performer, who died last week at the age of 73.

They followed it up by singing “there’s only one Barry Chuckle”, at which point his brother Paul, who was in the stands, stood up to salute them.

Before the game started, fans at Rotherham’s home ground, New York stadium, also took part in a minute’s applause for the children’s entertainer.

A minute's applause in memory of Barry 'Chuckle' Elliott before this afternoon's game Posted by Kings of Anglia – Ipswich Town news from the EADT on Saturday, August 11, 2018

Barry was a fanatical Rotherham fan and was named an honorary president of the club in 2007. Paul, also a president, thanked supporters on Twitter.

A big kiss to all the Tractor boys for this afternoons tribute to my beautiful brother Barry #ipswichtown #aplause #heartbreak xx — Paul Chuckle (@PaulChuckle2) August 11, 2018

Last week Paul declared that he would continue performing “as I know Barry would want me to.”

The brothers had been working together for more than 50 years, having won ITV talent shows Opportunity Knocks (1967) and New Faces (1974). They will be best remembered for their children’s TV show, ChuckleVision, which is now back on BBC iPlayer.

Relatives and close friends of the comedian will attend a funeral for Barry at the Rotherham United stadium on Friday 17th August.