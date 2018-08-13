What time is Made in Chelsea on TV?

Everything you need to know about the show’s 16th series as the cast head to Croatia

Made in Chelsea is heading to Croatia as it returns for its 16th series.

Here’s everything you need to know, including which cast members are coming back to SW3 for another helping of drama, love triangles and bitchy brunches…

When is Made in Chelsea back on TV?

Made in Chelsea series 16 – the summer Croatia special – continues on Monday 13th August at 9pm on E4.

Is there a trailer for the new Croatia series?

Yes, here it is:

Who’s in Made in Chelsea?

Show stalwarts Victoria and Mark-Francis are in Croatia soaking up the sunshine, along with Ollie Locke and Jaime Laing. Also jetting off for the summer are Liv Bentley and boyfriend Digby Edgley, Harry Barron and his girlfriend Melissa Tattam. Miles Nazaire, Sophie Hermann and Tabitha Willett also join the gang on their holiday.

What happens in this series of Made in Chelsea?

Judging by the preview, we can expect to see Sam Thompson locking horns with Liv Bentley and Harry Barron (standard) and Jaime and his girlfriend Heloise Agostinelli still going strong and Sam (him again) revealing he got with a girl in Las Vegas. Oh dear.

Is Stanley Johnson in Made in Chelsea again?

Admittedly that’s not a question we ever thought we’d have to ask, but yes – the former MP and father to Boris Johnson popped up in several episodes of the previous series of Made in Chelsea.

Why? Well he formed a solid friendship with Toff whilst in the I’m a Celebrity jungle, and somehow she persuaded him to pop in to the E4 structured reality series. What a world we live in.

It doesn’t seem likely that he’ll pop up in Croatia (shame!), but hopefully when the series decamps back to SW3, he’ll be back having boozy lunches with Toff.

What episodes of Made in Chelsea are available online?

Every single episode of Made in Chelsea is currently free to watch on catch up service All 4. You can watch right from the beginning here.

And yes, that does include all of the LA, NYC, Ibiza and South of France specials – and even long-forgotten one-off Made in Chelsea Does Come Dine With Me starring Jamie, Louise, Toff and Mitten. Enjoy!

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 on Monday 6th August at 9pm