EastEnders: 10 big storyline ideas for the Kate Oates era

Vincent is back from the dead! Sharon becomes an alcoholic! Plus 8 more storylines we'd like to see rock Walford

With former Coronation Street and Emmerdale boss Kate Oates set to shake up life at EastEnders, we take a look at what the soap queen could have planned for Albert Square…

Vincent’s Christmas comeback

Oates has form when it comes to bringing characters back from the dead (see Ross Barton on Emmerdale and Pat Phelan on Corrie for further details), so it wouldn’t surprise us if Vincent Hubbard resurfaced just in time to see Kim give birth to his baby. That’s a Christmas Eve duff duff if ever we saw it.

Siege!

First, there was Cameron holding everyone hostage at the Woolpack, then there was Phelan storming the Bistro. Knowing how Oates loves to put her characters in peril, could the whole Stuart revenge plot be headed in this direction? Or maybe Mel’s ex-husband Ray Kelly will spark a siege at the E20 should he lose it over her relationship with Jack?

Jay’s big storyline

The former Emmerdale and Corrie boss has a knack for giving underused characters a new lease of life – Rana’s fresh purpose in a relationship with Kate being a good example. So how about giving Jay some impetus? And with Oates always up for exploring male mental health, maybe the unlucky-in-love undertaker could develop body dysmorphic disorder?

Louise’s surprise pregnancy

When Louise had her one-night stand with Hunter Owen, we did the maths and worked out that she could deliver a newborn for the festive season. True, the whole ‘unexpected pregnancy’ has been done before with Sonia, but Oates loves to knit clans together (eg. through Ross and Charity’s baby) while also future-proofing soap dynasties for years to come.

Kush’s secret son

Hunky market trader Kush once confessed that – following his wife’s Safirah’s death – his life went badly off track and he spent a year having sex with strangers. Well, what if one of those strangers ended up having a little Kush Jr? Baby secrets studded Oates’s final year at Corrie (Eva, Peter, Toyah) and this one could give Kush new purpose after Carmel’s upcoming exit.

Recast Peter and Bobby Beale

Oates has never been scared to reintroduce a well-loved character with a fresh face. In fact, when she did just that with Robert Sugden, he quickly became one of Emmerdale’s most talked-about residents. And after beefing up the Bartons and bolstering the Barlows, it’s now time for her to bring back the Beales, namely Peter and Bobby, in order to expand EastEnders’s first family. And, while we’re at it, let’s add Cindy Jr, daughter Beth and missing matriarch Jane as well.

Sharon becomes the new Angie

Soaps would be nothing without their tragic heroines and ITV’s big hitters have always put their matriarchs through the emotional wringer. Under Oates’s tenure, Emmerdale’s Rhona developed a painkiller addiction, while Corrie’s Anna was falsely imprisoned. So, now, perhaps Sharon should go completely off the rails by becoming an alcoholic like her late mum Angie? How would former booze hound hubby Phil react to his wife turning to drink?

Ben Mitchell is reunited with daughter Lexi

We never really understood why Ben Mitchell had to be written out in the way he was, so how about bringing him back with a hot new boyfriend in tow? Only, watch out, because look who’s also making a return: it’s only Lola Pearce and Ben’s daughter Lexi! Will Ben’s new relationship survive now that he’s having to face his responsibilities as a dad? Move over, #Robron…

Janine’s blockbuster return

With Kat and Mel’s comebacks having failed to ruffle feathers in the Square, we need someone who can reappear and make some impact. Oates did this with Carla and Rosie on Corrie and with Aaron and Donna on Emmerdale. So let’s have Janine take control of the currently vacant Albert bar, putting the noses of Mel and the Carters out of joint in the process. Plus her daughter Scarlett could help channel some of those Corrie Tracy/Amy vibes – and be friends with Lola’s daughter Lexi. Imagine those play dates!

BBC1 soap shared universe!

With Oates overseeing EastEnders, Casualty and Holby City, we foresee a Children in Need special sketch in which the Slaters go on a day trip and end up in the ED being tended to by Charlie Fairhead and Connie Beauchamp. But things soon get really weird when new nurse Marty (played by Shaheen Jafargholi) turns up for his shift…