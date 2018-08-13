Could Bodyguard’s Richard Madden appear in Line of Duty? “There’s no reason why not” says Jed Mercurio

Bodyguard and Line of Duty showrunner Mercurio on a future crossover between his two acclaimed dramas

Jed Mercurio’s current two dramas might be set for another major crossover.

The creator of BBC1’s upcoming drama Bodyguard, sees “no reason” why the show’s star Richard Madden couldn’t appear in his other acclaimed series, Line of Duty.

In a piece in the latest issue of Radio Times, Mercurio said that as Keeley Hawes stars in both shows, playing Lindsay Denton in Line of Duty and Home Secretary Julia Montague in Bodyguard, they must “exist in different dramatic universes”. But that there was no reason why Game of Thrones’ Madden, who plays the eponymous bodyguard in Mercurio’s latest drama, couldn’t appear in a different role in award-winning Line of Duty…

“Because Keeley was in Line of Duty and now Bodyguard, the only rule I have is that the shows exist in different dramatic universes,” Mercurio explained.

“AC-12 [the police anti-corruption squad in Line of Duty] couldn’t turn up halfway through Bodyguard because they’d have to say: ‘That’s not the Home Secretary, it’s Lindsay Denton.’

“But there’s no reason why Richard [Madden] couldn’t appear in Line of Duty in a different role,” he added.

BBC1’s six-part series Bodyguard, which also stars fellow Line of Duty alumnus Gina McKee, sees Hawes play an ambitious Home Secretary whose bodyguard’s political beliefs couldn’t be further from her own. It’s set to begin this autumn on BBC1.