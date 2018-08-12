What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week

The new Premier League season starts this Friday 10th August, and both Sky Sports and BT Sport will be kicking off their coverage in style with a host of live TV fixtures.

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Friday 10 August 2018

Man Utd v Leicester City – 8pm, live on Sky Sports, NOW TV and free for all Sky customers on Sky 1

Saturday 11 August 2018

Newcastle United v Spurs – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Wolves v Everton – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport

Sunday 12 August 2018

Liverpool v West Ham – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Arsenal v Man City – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Match of the Day will show highlights of every Premier League match this weekend on the BBC.