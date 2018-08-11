What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?
Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week
The new Premier League season starts this Friday 10th August, and both Sky Sports and BT Sport will be kicking off their coverage in style with a host of live TV fixtures.

Check the details below for dates, kick-off times and channels, and click here to see the full guide to every televised Premier League match this season.
Premier League live on TV this weekend
Friday 10 August 2018
Man Utd v Leicester City – 8pm, live on Sky Sports, NOW TV and free for all Sky customers on Sky 1
Saturday 11 August 2018
Newcastle United v Spurs – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Wolves v Everton – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport
Sunday 12 August 2018
Liverpool v West Ham – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Arsenal v Man City – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Match of the Day will show highlights of every Premier League match this weekend on the BBC.