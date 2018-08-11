Newcastle v Spurs Premier League 2018/19: what time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on?

When, where and how to watch this top-flight football clash

Rafa Benitez worked his magic last season guiding a Newcastle side that appeared destined for a relegation dog fight to a 10th placed finish after their promotion from the Championship in the 2016/17 season. They kick off their new campaign with a tough test against Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham.

Advertisement

Confidence should be high at Spurs, heading into the season after a World Cup that featured many outstanding performances from Tottenham players, including Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, World Cup winning French captain Hugo Lloris and a staggering nine players reaching the semi-finals. After a third-place finish last season, Tottenham will hope to begin a title-challenging campaign with three points at St James Park.

Head to head

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have played 46 times in the Premier League. Newcastle have won 21, Spurs have won 19 and there have been six draws.

When and where is the match being played?

The game will take place on Saturday 11th August at St James Park in Newcastle.

What time does Newcastle Utd v Spurs kick off?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm.

How can I watch or stream the game?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD and available for Sky subscribers on the Sky Go App. NOW TV viewers can stream the game with a sports pass or a day pass.

What other matches are on TV?

Wolves v Everton (insert link to preview).

Do you have a full Premier League fixtures guide for the 18/19 season?

Yes we do. Click here for all the games.

Advertisement

What are the different options for watching live Premier League matches in the 18/19 season?

Here’s our guide to what football you get with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon and beyond – and how much it costs.