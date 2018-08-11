When is The Great British Bake Off 2018 back on TV?

The new Channel 4 series is just around the corner - but when is it returning? And are the judges all staying in the tent? Here's everything we know about the return of GBBO

It’s almost time for The Great British Bake Off to return with a brand new batch of bakers for 2018.

Here’s everything we know about GBBO’s return to Channel 4 – including the start date for the ninth series of the tastiest show on telly.

When is The Great British Bake Off 2018 on TV?

Every single previous series of GBBO has begun in August, so it’s safe to assume that the upcoming series will also kick off this month.

The past two series have seen Bake Off return in the last week of the month, and last year the show returned to its original home of Tuesday nights. If this year follows the same pattern, series nine could begin on Tuesday 28th August.

When the start date is officially confirmed by Channel 4, we will reveal it right here.

Is there a trailer for GBBO 2018?

Oh yes. And it’s pretty similar to Channel 4’s first foray into a Bake Off trailer last year, continuing the theme of slightly unnerving singing baked goods. C4 released this first delicious teaser on Thursday 2nd August. The trailer only says that the series is ‘coming soon’, but its arrival means we can expect a return to the tent of dreams any day now.

Let the baking season commence.

The Great British Bake Off.

Coming soon. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/RjQGdG69JB — Channel 4 (@Channel4) August 2, 2018

Who are the GBBO bakers for 2018?

As ever, the cast for Bake Off is a closely-guarded secret. We won’t know the identity of the amateur bakers until just before the series begins, but as soon as they have been announced we’ll have them here.

Who are the judges on Bake Off?

Show original Paul Hollywood is again returning to the tent alongside last year’s newbie Prue Leith.

Although this picture, posted on Paul’s Instagram account, doesn’t explicitly say they were filming together on this day, we’re assuming that delicious-looking fig and blackberry tart-type-thing that’s sneaked into the foreground is something GBBO-related.

Morning all x A post shared by Paul Hollywood (@paul.hollywood) on Jul 15, 2018 at 1:49am PDT

Who are the Bake Off presenters?

Comedy duo Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding are again returning to the Bake Off tent to host this series of Bake Off.

When is GBBO filmed?

All episodes of The Great British Bake Off are recorded far in advance. Even the final isn’t broadcast live, meaning that slip-ups like Prue’s now-infamous gaffe are always a danger…

Every April, the tent is erected for 10 weeks, with each episode filmed over the course of a weekend. The contestants stay at nearby hotels, arriving at 9am on a Saturday morning and returning to their day jobs during the week.

Where is The Great British Bake Off filmed?

Since 2014, Bake Off has been filmed in Berkshire, with the tent pitched in the grounds of Welford Park in Newbury. You can find out more about where GBBO is filmed here.

When is The Great British Bake Off 2018 final?

With 10 episodes being the norm for GBBO, a late August start for Bake Off means that the final of The Great British Bake Off should air around late October. As ever, as soon as we know for sure when series 9 will have its grand finale, we’ll let you know right here.

Who won Bake Off last year?

Sophie Faldo was Great British Bake Off champion 2017, followed by runners-up Kate Lyon and Steven Carter-Bailey.

Is The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice returning?

There hasn’t been official word as to whether Jo Brand will be back with the Channel 4 companion show. however it looks like we can expect the spin-off to return along with GBBO.

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 later this year