What time is Fake or Fortune on TV?

Everything you need to know about the art series

Presenters Fiona Bruce, Philip Mould with ‘Glass Jug with Plates and Pears’ by William Nicholson (BBC, TL)

The new series is on 9pm Sunday, BBC1

Who are the presenters?

The art-history detective show is fronted by Fiona Bruce and art dealer Philip Mould.

What happens in the first episode?

A woman who bought a charming still life by revered British painter William Nicholson is horrified that it has been left out of the artist’s catalogue raisonnée – the official list of his works. The implication is that her painting – for which she paid a non-trivial £165,000 – is a fake.

The considerable forces of the series are mobilised behind erasing the stain on the picture’s character. In one typically eye-opening scene Fiona Bruce is visiting the artist’s grandson, when he opens an old chest to reveal items that belonged to Nicholson – props used in his work, a well-worn smock, palettes spattered with paint, a box of his pigments. They’re both lovely to see and useful clues in solving the mystery, along with 1930s railway timetables and X-rays. “This is becoming a lot more Agatha Christie than we’re used to,” mutters Philip Mould.

Review by David Butcher

All about Fake or Fortune?

