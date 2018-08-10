Poldark fans need a big hug after THAT series four finale death

Viewers are reeling over a shock ending to the BBC drama

The finale of Poldark series four had it all: Drake and Morwenna’s tear-jerking wedding, flashbacks to Young Ross and evil George and, most importantly, a shock death.

After taking a concoction to induce an early labour in an attempt to prove to husband George that eight-month pregnancies were normal – and thus that her first son Valentine was not Ross’s child – Elizabeth (Heida Reed) died shortly after giving birth.

And fans were not okay with it…

If you need to reach me I’ll be recovering from the Poldark series finale for the next 20 years #poldark — Sarah Montgomery (@sarah_montyx) July 29, 2018

I've had a love/hate relationship with Elizabeth but even I was brought to tears 😢 #Poldark — Bree Marie Summers (@BreeMarieSummer) July 29, 2018

Elizabeth deserved a better fate 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #Poldark — Lochan (@theyseeyouandme) July 30, 2018

I cried on so many parts. Elizabeth was a top character. How could they!? Iam outraged by this.#Sadness #Elizabethpoldark #Poldark #Elizabethwarleggan #devastated To many death's lately! These last episodes were so intense they be. They me invested in her character. #RIP pic.twitter.com/EBGJdCxUnE — stephanie (@mustangsteph85) July 30, 2018

Well we’re all going through the emotional wringer tonight, huh? #Poldark — Ottalie Ewing (@MissOtt) July 29, 2018

However, they were also brought to tears by an unlikely character: George Warleggan.

Although often the reviled villain of the BBC drama, viewers were moved at seeing how the habitually heartless husband of Elizabeth was devastated by her death…

George Warleggan is one of the most well written and well acted villains I've ever seen. Even though he has done so much scheming and terrorising, I actually feel sad for him right now #Poldark — Rebecca (@wood_rebecca) July 29, 2018

Can’t believe I’m saying this but I actually feel so sorry for George. You can see he’s not coping and lost the one person who he truly loved and who loved him #Poldark — Natasha (@NatashaS__) July 29, 2018

Many praised actor Jack Farthing for his portrayal of the grieving widower…

Can someone give all the awards to Jack Farthing? He portrays the complexities of George’s character SO well. #Poldark — Laura (@cheesy_badgers) July 29, 2018

Excellent performance from Jack Farthing tonight in managing to make me feel some compassion for such an evil character. #Poldark — terriwoods (@terriwoodschels) July 29, 2018

Tonight 5 stars to Jack Farthing. Perfect. #Poldark — Spanish_Eyes (@penumbra_LXVIII) July 29, 2018

It says much about Jack Farthing's acting that one detests Warleggan and then fifty minutes later feels very sorry for him #Poldark — ((Paul Burgin)) (@Paul_Burgin) July 29, 2018

Bloody hell, Jack Farthing. In the midst of playing a character so despised, you still somehow manage to give him a heart #allthefeels #Poldark — Sarah (@Sawah_Lou) July 29, 2018

So, will the villainous George blame Ross (Aidan Turner) for the death and wreak his revenge in series five? And how will Elizabeth’s passing impact Poldark himself?

We will likely have to wait until 2019 for the next series. But the good news? Everyone’s already pumped for it.

#Poldark Welp! Thank baby Jesus THAT'S over. The feels, the feels! OK WHEN DOES SERIES 5 START…. pic.twitter.com/44qB8qzv8h — Poldark 2018 (@PoldarkUSA2018) July 29, 2018

This series of Poldark has been absolutely amazing and gripping, I have been on the edge of my seat every episode! 👏👏👏👏 I can’t wait for Series 5!! #Poldark — 🧐🧐🧐🧐🍰🍰🍰🍰 (@LauraOfJakku) July 29, 2018

Poldark series 5 is likely to air in 2019